How this Rubik's Cube champ can solve your productivity puzzle

Chris Mills can unscramble the famous brainteaser in five seconds, but to do so he needs to enter a 'flow state' on cue. Here's how.

If you’re unsure whether you’ve ever been in a ‘flow state’, you probably haven’t. The mind experiences effortless mastery - undistracted, focused, almost serene. You’re ‘in the zone’, meaning you can do extraordinary things, extraordinarily quickly.

Clearly the ability to enter a flow state at will would be very useful in business, whether ideating for a marketing campaign, fleshing out a divisional strategy, writing a compelling report, or extracting insight from a data set.

Sadly it’s not generally something you can just turn on - which is where the Rubik’s Cube comes in.