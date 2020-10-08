Rude emails have a bigger impact on employees than you may think
Courtesy doesn't take long but it pays.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, remote working is here to stay, with Management Today research indicating the majority of employers expect to have around half of their desk workers in the office at any given time, post-COVID.
Not everyone will be happy with this shift, particularly those frustrated by remote communications.
Beyond long Zoom calls and endless Slack notifications, a more familiar threat to employee wellbeing has been identified: rude emails.