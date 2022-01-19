Should a rule-breaking boss always step down?

As Credit Suisse’s António Horta-Osório steps down for breaking covid quarantine rules, Bojo has apologised and is still in place as PM. Which is the best route to take?

After breaking coronavirus quarantine rules twice last year - when flying in and out of Switzerland and to attend the Wimbledon tennis final - Credit Suisse’s chairman Antonio Horta-Osório resigned on 17 January.

In a statement, the former Lloyds Banking Group boss said: “I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally. He added that it was in the bank’s best interest to exit.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking an entirely different stance to being called out for, and admitting, attending a Downing Street party during the first national lockdown. Standing defiantly against calls to resign, Johnson has instead offered a series of “sorry-not-sorry” statements which insist that he thought the 20 May event “was a work event".