How to rule: what Charles III can learn from past Kings and Queens

Last Updated: 10 hours ago

No man could prevail against Henry I except God, observed a contemporary historian and, although William the Conqueror’s youngest son was one of the most successful monarchs of his - or any other age - god had the last word. The death by drowning of his heir William in 1120, sparked a civil war (‘the Anarchy’) between his daughter Matilda and nephew Stephen for the vacant throne, which still obscures his achievements. (Stephen seized the throne, but after years of fighting, a peace treaty allowed Stephen to be King, but he only lasted another year, King before Matilda’s son Henry took the throne). Every successful leader understands what their stakeholders expect. To protect his home market, England, Henry reduced taxes, placated nobles and defined a set of liberties that prefigured the 1215 Magna Carta. Like the CEO of any nascent multinational, he set up the machinery – specifically the Treasury (led by a chancellor) and a roving judiciary - to ensure the organisation ran smoothly while he was away, in his case, seizing Normandy from his brother Robert. Yet for most of the time, he kept the peace, refusing to get distracted by the Crusades, and that clarity of vision served him - and England - well.

Many CEOs insist they think long-term when, in reality, they are preoccupied by short-term crises. This was not Alfred’s way: even as he was confronting the Danes, Northern Europe’s reigning superpower, in battle, he envisaged a new Anglo-Saxon nation and decided, to that end, to prioritise what we now call the ‘knowledge economy’. His ambitious educational programme – founding schools, preserving classic texts, publishing books in English and restoring monasteries – is comparable in scale to the historic 1944 Education Act, which provided free secondary school education for all. (Literacy levels had deteriorated so badly before his reign, it was barely worth announcing policies by royal charter.) None of this would mean much if he hadn’t also been an inspirational leader and gifted general – agile enough to adopt his enemy’s tactics of building strongholds across the nation – who united the hitherto rival kingdoms of Mercia and Wessex. Despite his saintly image, Alfred was not perfect: legend has it that he would never have won the Great Anglo-Saxon Bake Off.

“Hateful to his people and odious to God.” We’ve (hopefully) all had better appraisals than this contemporary assessment of William II (Rufus), who reigned from 1087 to 1100. But he did behave as if he only had three responsibilities as national leader: fighting, hunting and a bit more fighting. Every monarch, like every CEOs, interprets their role differently and, many monarchs, also like CEOs, have a sense of entitlement. As leaders, executives and managers, King Charles III’s 61 predecessors on the throne of England and the UK have been good and bad – or, in King John’s case, good at being bad (he exploited his considerable organisational ability in unscrupulous pursuit of his own power and wealth). Here are a fateful eight who exemplify contrasting styles of leadership.

Henry VIII (1509-1547) - The disruptive innovator

“Move fast and break things”, the modus operandi in Silicon Valley, is an apt description of Henry VIII’s policy as king. Among the things he broke were relations with the Catholic church, four marriages (two of his queens were beheaded), the monasteries, the treasury (the country was virtually bankrupt when he died) and the peace so hard won by his father Henry VII. Around 57,000 - 72,000 people are estimated to have been executed on his watch - equivalent, given the respective populations, to more than 1.3m deaths today.

The survival of the organisation - ie the Tudor dynasty - became an end in itself, inspiring a succession of mostly disastrous innovations. (In fairness, he did found the navy and Eton, originally intended to help poor boys get ahead through scholarships.).



For all of Henry’s undoubted intelligence, he never seemed to have a broader vision of his realm, seeing it primarily as this source of wealth and power. Born 500 years later, he would have made the perfect Enron CEO.

Elizabeth I (1558-1603) - Mistress of her brand

Five centuries before the concept of ‘brand you’ existed, Elizabeth I excelled at it, positioning herself as ‘The Virgin Queen’, even ensuring that she was often painted holding a pink carnation (a symbol of the Virgin Mary).



Her painstaking daily beauty regime, responsible for her famous white complexion, inspired awe and wonder, enhancing her power as the embodiment of England’s glory. This image was memorably captured in the 1588 Armada portrait in which she is imperious, front and centre, while Spanish ships flounder in the background.



She also adopted the role we now call ‘servant leader’ insisting, slightly disingenuously, that she had no desire to reign longer than was good for her subjects. While cultivating a godlike image, she shrewdly understood that her power did - and should - have limits. Her assurance that “I have no desire to make a window into man’s souls” offered, after bloody religious conflicts under her father and sister, a welcome prospect of peace.

Charles II (1660-1685) - The imperfect leader

“I always admired virtue but could never imitate it,” Charles II said. The Merry Monarch never hid his imperfections, aware that his ‘loveable rogue’ image cheered a populace weary of Oliver Cromwell’s dour self-righteousness.



His gifts, one courtier said, included “affability, easiness of living, inclinations to give and forgive.” A brilliant time manager – how else to juggle all those ministers and mistresses? –he acted decisively to limit the spread of fire through London in 1666 and rebuild it.



Unlike his executed father Charles I and deposed brother James II, he was a pragmatic, not dogmatic leader. He could be machiavellian – accepting secret subsidies from the French king and doing nothing he had promised in return– but did try to protect Quakers and Catholics from persecution.



When news of his death broke, people wept in the streets. With London ablaze, Charles was observed, Samuel Pepys noted, putting out flames. After a civil war in which 200,000 people had died, that vignette is an apt metaphor for his reign.

George IV (1820-1830) - The entitled leader

Napoleon would have triumphed at Waterloo if it hadn’t been for George IV. You won’t read that in any history book because it isn’t true, but it is what the isolated, deluded king believed in his dotage.



Such fantasies mattered less – he was a constitutional monarch – than his extravagance. Even in 1830, the year of his death, a biographer declared: “With a personal income exceeding the national revenue of a third-rate power, there appeared to be no limit to his desires.”



A lonely boy who never won George III’s approval, he grew into a cultured man, proficient in four languages, a generous patron of the arts (Brighton Pavilion is his finest legacy), notorious for his drunkenness, promiscuity and profligacy (his coronation, adjusted for inflation, cost as much as Elizabeth II’s).



His principal failing, the Duke of Wellington remarked, was: “He had no idea what a king should do.” In corporate terms, he epitomised the feckless son who ruined the business his father had built.

Elizabeth II (1952-2022) - Queen of resilience

“Show us you care”, the Daily Express’s front-page demand, was the nadir of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. She had been wrongfooted by a ‘black swan’ event – the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales in September 1997. But she gradually recovered, dispelling the impression of a rigid, protocol-obsessed bureaucracy through shrewd change management, walking the walk (her commitment to public service became more evident as she aged) and superhuman resilience (she coped with enough troubles to fill a new Book of Job).



She learned from her mistakes, reacting swiftly when Harry and Meghan unexpectedly quit as royals. Embracing her femininity as a leader, she became the nation’s surrogate mother, a status cemented when she produced a marmalade sandwich from her handbag over tea with Paddington Bear.



Leaning on her rock – her cantankerous sardonic husband Prince Philip – she accepted that resilience, as author Elizabeth Edwards put it, required her to “accept the new reality even if it’s less good than the one you had before”.





Picture from Getty Images



