How to run an effective meeting

Meetings, especially regularly scheduled ones, are often met with less than enthusiastic responses; not only do they eat up valuable time from the working day that could be spent doing actual work, more often than not they leave employees disengaged, enraged or bored to tears. None of these emotions are conducive to running a successful business.

In order to combat this, some companies have taken the drastic decision to scrap all recurring meetings; Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify has done just this in a bid to help reduce employee burnout and improve engagement.

“‘Meeting fatigue’ is real and so is the sense of isolation which can come with remote work for staff at digital-first companies like Shopify,” says Ally Fekaiki, founder and chief executive of employee wellbeing expert Juno. “Since studies indicate a strong correlation between employee well-being and productivity, Shopify’s new policy - which has embraced causing staff discomfort, and limits opportunities for them to connect - risks both the health of the business and the team.”