How to run a healthy business in a feverish economy

Last Updated: 15 hours ago

But the new downturn is impacting the world differently from previous recessions, and consumers are behaving differently. Inflation, wage and job growth blow hot against cooling markets, consumer confidence, and supply chains.That’s a reason for business leaders to check their instinctive reactions .

An economic downturn feels like a threat in the business world. It’s no surprise that leaders react instinctively, going on the defensive, scaling back and preparing to protect themselves.

People respond instinctively to threats. The shutters descend, blood pumps, and the brain and body get ready to fight or run.

Here are five ways that the new downturn is challenging our instincts about recessions, and how to respond as a leader.

1. The psychological impact is greater than the economic impact

Unemployment is low and household finances are solid. But Europe’s consumers are more pessimistic now than during 2020’s Covid lockdown. American consumer sentiment is now lower than at any time since records began in the 1960s.

We know from Latin America that inflation has a psychological cost because it forces people to make calculations about money all the time. Building consumer confidence becomes an imperative - reassuring customers that they are buying the right product, enabling users to master the product, reducing the cognitive load of being a shopper or a customer.

2. Falling consumer demand now means rising consumer activity

You might expect a downturn to mean less consumer activity. The reality now is that supply bottlenecks and rising prices have forced customers into action. Surveys show a spike in consumers trying new brands or retailers because their current favorites are now out of stock or out of their price range.

This new scarcity means that more purchases become high-consideration. Google reports that 87% of online shopping trips now consider multiple brands. Consumers are auditioning brands. So brands need to be there for the great brand audition.

Invest in the consideration stage of the customer journey. If you’re not there, your customers will go elsewhere.

3. Consumers aren’t cutting what they want, they just want to do more with less

Another instinctive reaction to falling consumer spend is to cut back what you offer to customers. People who spend less, presumably want less. There’s an instinct to project your finance department’s budgetary haircuts onto consumers. But consumers still want high quality, value, ease of use, and good times from businesses and brands. They just have less money to pursue these good things.

Some of the best innovations of the global financial crisis helped customers who want to do more with less. Waitrose’s Essentials range enabled shoppers to buy basic versions of gourmet foods, from fresh parmesan to balsamic vinegar, from a supermarket better known for high-end shopping. Helping people do more with less might not be instinctive, but it’s a great principle for innovation in a downturn.

4. Innovation in a downturn pays back in the next business cycle

Innovation might feel like a luxury in a downturn: why invest in the future when the present is so demanding?

McKinsey tracked the performance of companies that stayed innovative in the last recession. While they outperformed the general market by 10% during the recession period, they outperformed by 30% as the economy rebounded.

Samsung owes some of its success in the past decade to its decision to double down on R&D and patents during the 2008-09 recession, which led to the development of the Galaxy handset.

5. Trends are a better guide to investment when markets are misleading

Markets might look like a barometer for investment decisions. But the pattern of hyping and then dumping growth companies as the economic cycle slows, misses underlying business trends.

Take ecommerce: Shopify traded at $14 a share in 2019, peaked at $166 in 2021 and now stands at $40. The market treats it as a bust. But global ecommerce revenue grew 63% in that time. Asset price spikes mask the longer-term opportunity to create value for customers by backing the underlying trend.

Today’s downturn is born from unprecedented events and unexpected consequences. It merits an unprecedented response. Companies that enable customer confidence, help customers do more with less, and continue innovating will get that most unusual return: a healthy business in a feverish economy.



Tom Morton is global chief strategy officer at R/GA







Image credit: FluxFactory via Getty Images