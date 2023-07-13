The sack race: do we treat CEOs like football managers?

Last Updated: 5 hours ago

When it comes to behaviour, the CIPD CEO, says it’s not just about ethics, but management style: “Don’t get me wrong, people want to be led but they want to know where they are being led to and why, and they no longer want an autocratic, command and control, all-seeing, all-knowing boss. In reality, no single person ever could experience everything taking place in any organisation, but that model is even less credible now.”

Brexit, the pandemic and lockdowns persuaded many leaders to stay put, but what we are seeing now seems more pronounced than a return to historic norms.One reason for this Peter Cheese, CEO of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development, says is that our expectations of leaders have grown while our patience has diminished. “It’s hard now to be the kind of CEO who keeps their head down, gets on with the job and focuses on results.” Cheese, whose book The New World Of Work was published in 2021, adds: “We expect CEOs to be agile, adaptive and resilient, empathetic, transparent and visible which is especially important in times of uncertainty. We have also become much more demanding about how leaders behave.”

“I’m a coach, not Harry Potter,” José Mourino felt obliged to point out back in 2010. The Portuguese coach relishes the spotlight, but even he, after winning the European Cup with two clubs, and league titles in England, Italy, Portugal and Spain, wanted to temper absurd expectations. Twelve years earlier, the great Italian manager Giovanni Trapattoni, who had also won the European Cup and league titles across the continent, responding to criticism by journalists and disgruntled players after one bad result at Bayern Munich, told a press conference: “A coach is not an idiot”. Like football managers, CEOs are accustomed to the tyranny of expectations, being hailed one week and hounded the next. Dame Emma Walmsley, boss of biopharma giant GSK, recently railed against comparisons between business leaders and superheroes: “It’s unfortunate that chief executives are set in that way. I have never woken up in the morning, wherever I am in the world, and thought: ‘Gosh, I feel powerful’. It’s just not how I feel.” That said, many CEOs – and coaches - feel professionally obliged to pretend they can square the circle. In football, this approach is often quickly, cruelly exposed: in the 2022/23 Premier League, a record 13 (out of 20) clubs changed their manager. (Another, Bournemouth, parted with theirs later – after he had avoided relegation.) The attrition rate among CEOs is lower but still significant: in 2022, 23 FTSE 100 companies changed bosses, including such heavy hitters as Burberry, JD Sports, Johnson Matthey, Prudential, Rolls-Royce, Shell, Unilever and Vodafone. So far this year, British American Tobacco, Diageo, Legal & General and RS Group have all changed CEOs.

From autocrat to shadow squad

That shift has already occurred in football. The old school autocrat, typified by Stan Cullis, who steered Wolverhampton Wanderers to a hat-trick of league titles and FA Cups between 1949 and 1960, managed players like a sergeant-major, bellowing at them: “I will not have a single coward in my team”.



The Swinging Sixties, social mobility and wealthier players (the maximum wage of £100 a week was scrapped in 1961) forced the next generation of managers to change style. In the 1970s, when Liverpool dominated English - and European – football, the club’s legendary managers Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley relied on a brains trust of staff known as The Boot Room.



When Arsene Wenger became Arsenal boss in 1996, he initiated a scientific revolution in British football, timing training matches to the second (rather than waiting for one side to win), controlling diets (at first, players sang “We want our Mars bars back!” on the bus in protest) and applying feng shui to the design of the club’s new training ground.



After the Frenchman had steered an unbeaten Gunners to the title in 2004 – a feat no team has accomplished since – the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United had to catch up to compete. In today’s game, Pep Guardiola, who has led Manchester City to five Premier League titles in the past six seasons, doesn’t just manage players but also a shadow squad of medics, talent scouts, psychologists, performance experts, data analysts and a personally chosen mentor Mariel Estiarte, an Olympic water polo champion for Spain in 1996.



Not every club can afford that model - City are largely bankrolled by the Abu Dhabi government – but this is regarded as best practice within the game. Many of Guardiola’s rivals – even Mourinho – must confront almost existential levels of uncertainty. As Andy Roxburgh, who managed Scotland at the 1990 World Cup, told me: “Almost every manager in football is only eight bad games from getting the sack.” (Indeed, Southampton manager Nathan Jones was dismissed after just 95 days last season, only winning once in eight matches.)

Great expectations: “a share in paradise”

The problem is partly one of expectation. Fans have, Roxburgh said, “bought a share in paradise - an expectation that is very hard to satisfy.” Perceptions, he added, are crucial too: “Some coaches tell me that the most important 30 seconds of their week is how they manage the TV interview after a defeat.”



The coach must reassure fans, players and, above all, directors whose primary focus is protecting the club’s lucrative Premier League status. It is estimated that relegation to the second tier can wipe £60m off a club’s revenue almost overnight. In desperation, many clubs sack their coach - they can’t fire their entire playing squad - and hope the newcomer will work miracles like Harry Potter.



Expectations in company boardrooms can change drastically too. When HSBC appointed company veteran John Flint as CEO in 2018, he was seen as the safe pair of hands needed to accelerate the bank’s steady evolution. Yet geopolitical headwinds, digital disruption and a new non-executive chairman Mark Tucker, hired to shake the bank up, ripped up that remit. Flint stepped down after 18 months with HSBC concluding that, in such turbulent times, a safe pair of hands was not that safe at all.



Perception matters for CEOs too. Although Dino Adriano started working at Sainsbury’s in 1964, he stood down as chairman and CEO of the supermarket chain in 2000, after less than three years in the job. The first CEO from outside the Sainsbury family, Adriano was undone by an episode of BBC2’s programme Back To The Shop Floor in which, on a busy checkout, he gave a shopper an item for free rather than wait for a price check.

Myopic focus

Short-term thinking, Cheese says, is one of UK Plc’s cardinal sins. “There is too much focus on short-term actions and not enough thought about long-term consequences.” In his view, while leaders need to be agile enough to navigate uncertainty, they need to root their decision-making in long-term principles that work for all their stakeholders - and particularly employees.



One striking example of British short-termism is how many businesses hire CEOs as an individual solution to a systemic problem. Companies listed on the London stock market are seriously undervalued in comparison to firms on Wall Street but, whatever activist investors might say, appointing a new CEO is unlikely to bridge that gap.

That may be one reason why leadership consultants Spencer Stuart estimated that, in 2021, the average tenure of a UK CEO was around 5.4 years and that 38% had been in the job for three years or less.

Football clubs, like public companies, often recruit leaders who, however gifted, are culturally a bad fit. In two and a half years at Manchester United, Mourinho won a European trophy, the League Cup and steered a mediocre squad to second in the Premier League in 2017/18 with 81 points, yet his style of play was derided by fans as boring, a verdict that, reflected in the media, sapped Mourinho’s morale. (His plain-speaking style, in which he often publicly criticised his players, didn’t help either.) After an indifferent start a season later, he was sacked. United have never won as many Premier League points or finished as high in the table since.



Ron Johnson’s 15th months as CEO of American department store chain JC Penney’s experiment in 2011/12 illustrates the perils of culture clashes even more starkly. Hired largely because he had transformed Apple’s retail business, his brief was to revolutionise Penney’s. Unfortunately, the board wanted a revolution without any disruption and, as troubles mounted, dismissed Johnson.



There is, Cheese says, a managerial counterpart of Isaac Newton’s First Law of Motion: “Every leader continues in their habitual direction, until they are forced to change through external force or circumstance.” The good/bad news for football managers is that this force - typically fans demanding their dismissal or a board giving them a public vote of (no) confidence - is usually immediate and emphatic. Mind you, being one match from dismissal can focus the mind. Many CEOs have been startled to discover that they were only one disappointing quarter from the exit.

The UK's most successful export

The Premier League is probably the UK’s most successful global export. A lucrative, iconic and brutal competition, it is arguably the last preserve of unfettered global capitalism. Seven clubs are wholly or partly owned by Americans, two are effectively owned by Middle Eastern countries (City by the UAE and Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia) while others have Chinese, Czech, Greek, Iranian, Italian and Swiss owners/investors.



What the Premier League certainly is not is a benchmark for best practice in leadership development. Discarding CEOs as swiftly as clubs sack their managers, may give under-fire boards (and chairs) some breathing space, but such apparently decisive measures can mask much deeper problems. Having 12 managers in the past decade (including four temporary appointments) has not solved Everton’s bottom line: in one three-year-period, the club, which avoided the drop on the last day of 2022/23, is reported to have lost £370m.



Four Premier League clubs employed three managers last season: Chelsea, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton. Three were relegated while Chelsea, which finished 12th, its lowest placing since 1994, has paid around £140m to 12 departed managers over the past 29 years.



Successful leaders, Cheese says, learn to “focus on the right things and avoid what the writer Margaret Hefferman calls ‘wilful blindness’, a decision-making bias in which we welcome information that makes us feel good and filter out whatever makes us uneasy.”



Firing the coach is almost a textbook definition of wilful blindness as studies have consistently shown that the biggest driver of success in the Premier League– some say as high as 85% – is how much a club pays its players. Such myopia partly explains the enduring popularity of the adage: “The best way to earn a small fortune in football is to start with a large one.”

Image by David Robinson and Getty Images