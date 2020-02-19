How to get your sales team to embrace data analytics

It’s been nearly 15 years since “big data” broke into the business lexicon. But only recently has the B2B sales world started to appreciate the scale of the benefits data-driven sales can deliver, from prioritising leads to enhancing existing relationships with customers, by offering the right product at the right time for the optimal price.

Analytics isn’t likely to identify a whole new way to do business; rather, it will provide insights and opportunities to sell more and do so more efficiently. Here are five critical lessons to ensure big data serves your business’s needs:

1. Focus on clear business objectives—and ignore shiny objects