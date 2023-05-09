Salesforce CEO: “Managers value digital skills more than traditional degrees”

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbot programs such as ChatGPT has caused a bit of a stir among those in professional roles. Just this week cognitive psychologist Dr Geoffrey Hinton, a former Google employee who helped develop the company’s AI technology and the “godfather of artificial intelligence”, has warned about the dangers of this emerging technology. In a report by the BBC, he said some of the dangers of AI chatbots were “quite scary”, as they are soon to become more intelligent than us.

But for Zahra Bahrololoumi, chief executive of cloud-based software company Salesforce UK&I, chatbots and AI are a key part of the company’s next phase. Bahrololoumi began her Salesforce career in 2021 after previously working for IT company Accenture for 22 years, where she led the technology business and focused on transformation through AI technology and cloud computing.

Tapping into chatbot technology

“At Salesforce, we’ve created a business-focused, generative AI capability called Einstein GPT. It enables us to use AI to generate content across our platforms like marketing cloud, sales cloud, service cloud, marketing to customers, selling to prospects and servicing them.”