Samsung’s UK boss: "In a crisis, I try to be like an amoeba”

Now, Pierce is back in his Irish homeland as Samsung’s UK and Ireland’s corporate VP and claims to be the "most excited" he’s ever been in his 25-year career. Why? Because he’s working at the world’s biggest smartphone maker where he’s been credited with increasing sales and profitability and he’s working on the company's foldable phones, new product category which he repeatedly tells MT “is the future”. Here's some of his key takeouts from the interview:

During his short stint selling socks for his dad, he learned to not “let work, work on you. Your job is to work on work.” He claims he has carried that unflappable attitude in every role he’s had in the mobile phone industry - first at Ericsson and then while globe-trotting in various senior roles for Nokia.

Conor Pierce’s first boss was his dad. His father became an entrepreneur after being made redundant from his job of 30 years with five school-aged children to feed. He set up a sock shop and instilled the importance of hard graft, alongside many words of wisdom into his son. Perhaps it’s why throughout MT’s interview with Pierce, he shares quotable quips like a living, breathing #workhardplayhard Instagram account.

On leading like Braveheart

I'm only half-baked, I’ve got a lot more learning to do. I definitely don't have the answer all the time. My philosophy is to surround yourself with the best people, especially in areas where you are particularly weak.

Do you remember the movie Braveheart? When the Irish were attacking the Scottish they were shouting at the top of their voices a phrase which means “clear the way”. My approach to leadership is to clear the way for brilliant people to work together to overcome what others perceive to be impossible. I firmly believe there's so much more in every individual, therefore, I want everyone to be uncomfortably excited. I don't tolerate complacency. I always encourage people to do what we never have done before.

On economic uncertainty

The recent trend of the sterling has and will have impact. When you have clarity on the direction of travel, then you can plan for it and manage your business accordingly. When there's deep uncertainty, that causes some anxiety.

Agility is important and part of that is introspection. I never start any form of business update without a deep dive into what we could have done differently.

But I have a duty of care to the business, not just to the team. The beginning, the middle and the end of every decision I make in my leadership team is the consumer. How do we alleviate some of the pressures they have?

Affordability is a huge part of what we're trying to do. Making sure that whatever device you have in your pocket, it has a residual value. It's also a huge part of our sustainability strategy. We want to take phones back to be recycled and refurbed.

On practicing "genuine formlessness"

There's a concept called "genuine formlessness" which I lean on when there’s a crisis. It’s about being present but also reserving some of your energy and mind so you can have a higher view of the problem rather than be within the problem.

When I am in the war room and there's a calamity, I can be in the trenches with all my generals. I need to be present because I need to show that I'm concerned and understand the problem. But I try to be like an amoeba; there but not there, so my mind still has space for those flash of inspiration moments. Like when you’re cycling, having a shower, or listening to music and your mind is disconnected.

It's very difficult, especially at a company that prides itself on innovation and speed. It's very easy to be sucked into a problem. But you have to be disciplined to reserve some of that mind space. If you’re 100% drawn into a crisis you could lose sight of a potential solution, because you're in the weeds.

On keeping up with the competition

In 25 years of working in the mobile industry, I've never been so excited. We have just launched our new fourth generation foldable range. Finally we have a brand new phone factor that people are falling in love with.

A significant portion of iPhone users are now switching to Samsung’s foldable devices - about four times the normal amount. A huge part of our focus is organic switching - we don't actually have to push this one because people love the idea. By 2025 we expect foldable phones to represent a third of total sales in the UK. The future is foldable.

We have a huge opportunity to define, build and own that category. But I know eventually that competition will come. When that competition comes, awareness and consideration grows. At that stage, hopefully, we'll have set a very strong foundation for everyone to only consider Samsung.

On working around the world

I have to hand it to my family - my wife and three children - because they've had an adventurous journey. In their early years, they experienced five schools over 10 years across different cultures and countries. It's easier for people to forgive travel when they’re younger, but as you get into teenage years it's much more difficult. I wouldn't be able to be doing what I'm doing now if it hadn't been for my understanding wife and tolerant children supporting me. But I think they've also enjoyed the experience. That perspective and diversity of life has helped them have a very different view of the world.

On helping a company grow once you've left

In all the jobs I've had, there's been many turnaround opportunities and building from scratch, but being selfless was key. When I was Nokia’s MD in Turkey, I learned that what happens after you leave your job is more important than what you did in your job. The business and the team must evolve and be successful without you. If it isn’t, then you haven't laid the foundation for future growth without you.

One of my proudest moments, was handing that MD role over to a local woman. Most Turkish internet companies at the time didn't have a local leader, nor a female leader. And she did a far better job than I did.

Now, I'm trying to build Samsung, UK and Ireland, to be handed down to future leaders. I am very focused on improving diversity and sustainability within the tech industry. It’s not about me. We need to protect the world for future generations. So we need to listen to them, because it's their world. We need to make sure that we do what we need to do now, to protect the world from a sustainability point of view.

We have many different forums to make sure that diverse voices are heard and taken into account. But we can do so much more. This is, I think, the journey that we need to go on as leaders. Trying to find a balance of making sure that we do what's right for the team and building the business, while making it fit for the future.