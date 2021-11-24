Can you still say 'guys' at work?

Opinion: Keep calling women "guys", but first promote, praise, and pay us like them too.

“I’ve been called into a review over my use of language,” a director recently disclosed over coffee.

He looked so sombre that my mind raced through all the abhorrent things he might have said. So, when he continued with, “I welcomed my team with: ‘Hey Guys’, I stared at him blankly, waiting for the penny to drop.

Despite being a frequent and friendly way to address a group of people, its original masculine meaning - tracing back to Guy Fawkes - is beginning to raise eyebrows.