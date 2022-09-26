How to scale cost-effectively in challenging times

Last Updated: 19 hours ago

Startup, enterprise, or in between, Cloud ERP gives you the visibility, agility, and control to make the right decisions quickly:

Today, this is an urgent issue. With inflation, recession, and geopolitical events the top three concerns for business founders, according to Oracle NetSuite’s State of Entrepreneurship research , the ability to operate in a smart, agile way is essential. It’s here that Cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) can make all the difference.

How do you build your business in challenging market conditions? Good decisions about investment and growth depend on having the right insights. But accurate business data and KPIs can be hard to collate, especially as enterprises become more complex.

1. Unified view of the business, for fast reaction times

As a business grows, so does the number of systems it uses. If these aren’t unified, decision-makers looking for important KPIs may have to wait for a response from IT or finance teams. By the time insights arrive, the leaders could have missed the opportunity they were looking for. Modern ERP systems use dashboards designed for specific roles (e.g. CEO, CFO), so employees can get insights for themselves – in real-time – and make better, faster decisions.

2. Track unit economics, customer and project profitability

The ability to evaluate direct revenues and costs on a per-unit basis makes it possible to understand the profitability of specific products, and adjust accordingly. For service businesses, granular customer and project data can give accurate insight into profitability. But this highly valuable data is reliant on a unified ERP system with access to the right data. Increase your efficiency and productivity, cut costs and improve your bottom line.

3. Scale and adapt

Spreadsheets don't scale. As you add locations, currencies, products, and markets, the need for a more robust system grows exponentially. Cloud ERP systems provide scalability, so both processes and insights improve as businesses grow, continually adding value.

