Scandal management lessons from Dominic Cummings

You may not imagine there are many parallels between senior executives in business and a prime ministerial special adviser, but they share one important feature: like most corporate directors, Dominic Cummings is ordinarily more concerned with strategy than scandal.

Yet scandal is something that neither SPADs nor CEOs can guarantee avoiding. Sometimes something dreadful happens on your watch; other times you will do something that is dreadful, or at least in hindsight rather stupid.

Very quickly you - and not your work and the work of your team - can become the story, and it is surely very discomfiting. (If in doubt, just ask Tony “I want my life back” Hayward, the CEO of BP who fell in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon disaster.)