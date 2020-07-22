The science behind Donald Trump’s approach to problem solving
A masterclass in how not to do things.
As ever Donald Trump has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
From his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic to his corrosive response to the Black Lives Matter protests, now the president faces the US Supreme Court challenge over his tax returns. It’s not surprising to see him sliding down the popularity polls behind Democratic rival Joe Biden.
So why is the president’s judgement on such major issues so flawed at times?