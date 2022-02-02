Scottish Business Minister: “We’ll welcome firms with open arms”

After Edinburgh was named the Best City for Business 2022, MT caught up with the Scottish Business Minister Ivan McKee to find out what the city has to offer new arrivals.

It’s not a race to the bottom. That’s the clear message from the Scottish Government to businesses who may be tempted to move to Edinburgh or Glasgow after their strong performances in MT’s Best City for Business 2022 index, which was revealed this week.

While the Scottish Government will be “very, very welcoming” to businesses looking to start up or relocate in the country, it is also after a certain type of company to join them, says Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise Minister Ivan McKee.

“We’re looking for investors that are focused on the sectors where we have global strengths and share our values around fair work. People don't come to Scotland because it's a cheap place to hire people. Instead we are pushing the boundaries of innovation, technology and the sectors of the future,” he says.