The secret managerial genius of David Attenborough

Since then, Attenborough has been knighted twice, won 29 industry prizes (including four Emmys) and received a lifetime achievement award from the UN’s environment programme. Seldom in British business history has the merit of following your passion been proved so emphatically.

One slothful afternoon in 1950, Attenborough, then 24, decided that proofreading children’s science books was not how he wished to spend his entire working life. Finding an advert in The Times for a job as a talks producer at BBC Radio, he applied, got rejected but was then invited, by Adams, to train for a similar role at BBC Television. Back then, like most Britons, he didn’t even own a TV set. Assured this was no dealbreaker, he joined the BBC in 1952, initially for three months, and on twice his previous salary. Thrown in at the deep end by Adams, Attenborough became intimately involved in the birth of British TV. His “hard-won” degree in natural sciences from Clare College, Cambridge, made him the logical choice to engage with such luminaries as biologist and evolutionary theorist Julian Huxley. It also stood him in good stead when he made the pioneering wildlife series Zoo Quest as producer and then, due to a colleague’s illness, presenter. As he climbed to the top of the BBC hierarchy, he insisted on keeping his hand in by making programmes and in 1972, bored by the bureaucratic routine that came with his director of programming role, left to make natural history programmes.

“Intelligent and promising, may be producer material, but is not to be used as an interviewer. His teeth are too big.” Hardly the most encouraging appraisal for a management trainee a few months into his first job. Luckily David Attenborough didn’t discover this appraisal – in a memo from his first BBC boss Mary Adams about his TV debut in 1953 – for several decades. Despite that physical handicap, Sir David became one of the UK’s greatest influencers. He has done as much as anyone to shift the dial on environmental issues – particularly on plastic pollution in our oceans – but he is also one of the unacknowledged geniuses of British management. His innovations have included giving the nod to Monty Python’s Flying Circus, awakening the British public to native folk music (through a collaboration with American guru Alan Lomax), commissioning Civilisation and The Ascent of Man, two of the finest documentary series to grace the small screen and, in a completely different vein, the programme Pot Black which brought snooker to the masses and bolstered the appeal of new fangled colour TV. He also played a pivotal role in the genesis of Match of the Day. With such a track record, it is easy to forgive him for turning down Terry Wogan for a job in 1965. (Reminded of this decades later, he said: “Good lord, I don’t remember that at all.”) In an age where it is fashionable to deride public sector leaders, Attenborough is an outlier and, though he wouldn’t make this case on his own behalf, proof of how much impact a leader can have if they have the courage, intelligence - and the organisational encouragement – to think long-term. It is sometimes said that those who can’t do, manage and those who can’t manage, do. At the age of 97, Sir David Attenborough has disproved such cliches. Here are five things every leader can learn from him.

2. Find experience where you can

In Attenborough’s early years at the BBC he worked as an interviewer (despite that damning appraisal, he was given another chance), assistant producer, talent scout, anthropological model (representing the Caucasian racial type), and presenter, turning his hand to a bizarre range of topics from rat catching and athletics to ancient fish fossils.



He squeezed all that in before making Zoo Quest, in which a TV crew filmed London Zoo’s efforts to find - and bring back (as was the practice at the time) – exotic creatures from distant parts. One episode featured the first televised footage of the Komodo dragon. (He has maintained that innovative record in subsequent series, being the first to broadcast film of the hairy angler fish and the Dumbo octopus, and renaming the world’s largest, smelliest plant Titan Arum.)



The breadth and variety of that experience served him well when he became controller of BBC2 (at a critical time, when it made the bumpy transition to colour) and director of programmes. His deep understanding of the technicalities of production– and of what made good TV (acquired through painful trial and error) – shone through such classic natural history series as Life On Earth, The Living Planet, Life In The Freezer, The Private Life Of Plants and The Blue Planet.

3. Know your limits

In 1969, Attenborough was widely tipped as a likely successor to Sir Hugh Greene as BBC director-general, but told his older brother, the actor and director Richard, that he had absolutely no interest in the job. Required to show up for an interview, he was, he admitted, “a little surly” and, to his relief, was overlooked.



Attenborough had not enjoyed his administrative burden as director of programmes, suspected he wasn’t very good at it and felt frustrated because he couldn’t make more programmes.

He quit in December 1972, flying off for a literal baptism of fire as a presenter, describing the devastating 1883 eruption of Krakatoa on the Indonesian volcano’s slopes while lava was spewing out. Avoiding “the threat of the desk”, in his words, he launched his first natural history ‘epic’ Life On Earth in 1979, watched by an estimated 500m people globally.

4. Keep learning

In 2020, Attenborough joined Instagram not in a misguided bid to seem relevant or contemporary but because he thought it could help fight climate change. (He now has more than six million followers.) This reflected one of his consistent, career-long, and widely overlooked, strengths: his determination to keep his professional knowledge up to date.



In the 1950s, he participated in passionate BBC canteen debates about the best way to switch from one shot to another and filmed Zoo Quest in colour because, even when converted back into black and white, it was clearer than the BBC’s customary stock. In the 1960s, he immersed himself in the challenges posed by colour TV.

His natural history series have been technically innovative – notably The Blue Planet and The Blue Planet 2 –but they also required him to understand the latest scientific thinking (especially on climate change) so thoroughly that he could present it in an enlightening and entertaining manner. He personified the ‘knowledge economy’ long before the term had been invented.

5. Be authentic

Authenticity is a widely used term in modern management, but what does it actually mean? Attenborough does not exhibit many of the traits attributed to such leaders. He does not readily admit to vulnerability – unless standing in a pile of guano or being bitten by a python.

Nor does he often say: “I don’t know”, but he can be disarmingly frank when the occasion demands. In 1964, as BBC2 negotiated to screen football highlights in Match of the Day, he persuaded the Football Association that the programme wouldn’t hit match attendances “because nobody watched BBC2.”



Attenborough’s authenticity springs from his broad knowledge and deep commitment. In that respect, he is the antithesis of the facile, platitudinous template for modern CEOs. As he said once: “The fact is that no species has ever had such wholesale control over everything on earth, living or dead, as we now have. That lays upon us, whether we like it or not, an awesome responsibility. In our hands now lies not only our own future, but that of all other living creatures with whom we share the earth.”

Given Attenborough’s lifelong achievements, it is entirely apt that he has a flightless beetle, a species of hawkweed and a long-necked dinosaur named after him.









