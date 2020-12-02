Have you secretly enjoyed 2020?

It’s been an exceptionally challenging year for businesses and those that lead them, but there may have been silver linings.

In January I compiled a list of goals for the year ahead. Clearly travelling around Asia and networking more at press events didn’t happen. But as I glance over the list, I start to realise maybe 2020 wasn’t a total write-off.

I have learned to cook some of my favourite dishes, making roti with my partner and brewing my own Pho (for two hours, no less). For the first time in years, I’ve also managed to tick off “read more”, making a small dent in the unread pile on my bookshelf. And, having said goodbye to my commute, I have indeed slowed down and finally bidden good riddance to my insomnia.

It’s been an exceptionally challenging year for businesses and those that lead them, a year of suffering and anxiety for many - and many have struggled. But has there been a silver lining? We ask our C-suite panel for the upsides of 2020.