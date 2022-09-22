Secrets from the "Brain Whisperer" on developing a leadership mindset

Last Updated: 2 hours ago

For those not naturally filled with confidence, this requires a bit of a mindset makeover. But not to worry, Anthony Webb otherwise known as the “Brain Whisperer” reassures MT that mindsets are “fluid and can be changed”.

Even those already promoted into the c-suite struggle with it. A limited ability to influence is listed as a key reason why 40% of newly appointed CEOs fail to live up to their performance expectations within the first 18 months on the job.

So you’re dreaming of the coveting CEO role? Perhaps it’s even in reach. Unfortunately, stepping into the top role involves more than just your usual next step up the career ladder. You need to have the conviction and people skills to not only shape the company’s future but also bring the workforce on board with you.

He says that those who lead successfully have developed a “CEO mindset”. Essentially, it’s a catch-phrase for the psychological traits like determination, which enables those at the top to thrive in their role. Here are his four top tips to becoming ready to lead from the inside-out.

1. Remember that your mindset is fluid

“From the offset, developing a CEO mindset might feel like an impossible task… especially for those who aren’t naturally filled with unwavering confidence. Thankfully, however, that needn’t be the case. Our mindsets are fluid and can be influenced in a number of ways to support the development of these professional attributes; it’s important that any hopeful CEO remembers this.

If you doubt your own potential and tell yourself that you’re incapable or undeserving, you’ll never become the success you envision. Instead, you must allow yourself to grow and develop, remembering my mantra: ‘What you think, you become’. If you practice positive thinking and recognise your strengths, you will naturally become a more confident, empowered leader.”

2. Don’t be afraid to communicate your vision

"CEOs must have a vision for the future of their business and team; you are at the ship’s helm and are responsible for steering it accordingly. Once this vision has been created, steps should then be taken to communicate this with your employees. An ability to do so is the essence of being a successful CEO.

In order to develop this mindset, begin considering how you feel your business and team can improve. If you have ideas, share them with your colleagues and collaborate where possible. Showcasing your commitment to the company and ability to look forward will help to develop instinctual leadership skills, whilst also highlighting your confidence."

3. Be willing to hold yourself accountable

"Irrespective as to whether you are a CEO, entrepreneur, manager, or team member, it is inevitable that things can and will go wrong at some point in your career.

However, what distinguishes a CEO mindset is an ability to positively and efficiently respond to challenges. While anyone can throw in the towel or pass on blame, a successful CEO would instead view this as an opportunity for learning, accept responsibility, and make necessary changes moving forward.

This type of self-awareness is critical within a CEO mindset; if you’re looking to change your perspective, reflect on your own ability to take responsibility. Consider how you can respond more calmly to potential crises in the future, and work to strengthen communication (both positive and negative) with others."

4. Invest in personal development and prioritise your mental health

"If you’re looking to develop a CEO mindset, it’s important that you invest time into personal development. Mindset changes don’t occur instantaneously. You must look into yourself; think about why you think and behave the way you do, seek advice on developing a more empowered mindset, and consistently work to better yourself.

Research resources which can help you become the very best version of yourself, both personally and professionally. Everyone deserves to spend time on themselves and prioritising your mental health shouldn’t go amiss – this needs to be a priority for every budding CEO as they prepare to take on a hugely challenging and inevitably intense position."

Image credit: Delmaine Donson via Getty Images