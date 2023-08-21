The secrets of Manchester City’s success - that other leaders can steal

“Alex Ferguson was asked in 2009 if [Manchester] City could ever go into a derby as favourites,” intoned commentator Guy Mowbray last October as the Match of the Day cameras picked out the flushed and furious face of the former Manchester United manager.

The legendary boss was sitting in the Directors' Box at the Etihad Stadium, it was half-time during the Premier League game between the two clubs and United were losing 4-0. “He said, 'Not in my lifetime'” continued the BBC commentator before pausing for effect. “Now it's every time.”

It was certainly an apposite time to reference the juxtaposition that had taken place in the position of the two clubs in the decade since Ferguson retired – former serial champions United without a title in ten years, 1990’s yo-yo team City chasing their fifth in six seasons.



A few months later City underlined the new status quo, not just in Manchester but also at national and European level, by emulating United’s hitherto unique 1999 “Treble” (Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League winners) and beating their neighbours in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final on the way.