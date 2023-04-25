Secure your businesses future with a Lasting Power of Attorny

LPA's are not just for personal circumstances; they can be useful if the leader of an organisation becomes incapacitated.

It seems that few business owners are protecting their organisation from the unexpected, leaving the future of the organisation to chance and putting it at potential risk.

How do I know this? Well only 7% of the UK population hold an LPA (a Lasting Power of Attorney). This LPA is a crucial legal document allowing the appointed ‘attorney’ to make decisions on the person’s behalf should they lose mental capacity such as through illness or an accident.

Yet, the majority of these LPAs are for personal circumstances such as to decide on a person’s health and care, or to pay their bills. That leaves an even smaller percentage of these LPAs being made specifically for businesses, to protect the company’s continuity should the business owner, director or partner suddenly become incapacitated.