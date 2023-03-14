Seeking support is a sign of strength

It’s 4am in the morning. I’m lying in bed, wide awake, staring at the ceiling, worried about an issue in the business.

It’s an experience I’ve certainly had at different times of my career as an entrepreneur and business leader, and I’m sure anyone reading this has experienced the same. I’ve spoken to lots of business leaders who tell me that they spend lots of time ruminating on the ‘should have done this’ or ‘could have done that’, frequently in the small hours, which leads to them to feel an acute sense of loneliness. It’s made so much worse when you find yourself abandoning your social life because you’re either too busy working or too tired to do anything other than work.

In the current economic climate, that sense of loneliness is magnified. Many business leaders employ others – colleagues who depend on the wage from your business to live their lives – and the awareness that your wrong decision could see them, in the worst case scenario, out of a job, is a lonely place.