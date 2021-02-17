The Harvard lecturer Frank Cespedes on sales myths, bad hires and why Amazon pays staff to leave.

Frank Cespedes is a senior lecturer of business administration at Harvard Business School and the author of Sales Management that Works: How to Sell in a World that Never Stops Changing.

For our Winter 2021 magazine edition he explained why managers underrate the importance of sales, how to pick the right teams and why performance appraisals are unfair.

What do leaders most misunderstand about sales, and what do they need to understand?

Over the past 25 years, more executives than ever have made it to the C-suite without a background in sales or marketing. Many senior executives lack knowledge about the daily activities of their customer-facing colleagues.