Senior and part-time? Timewise needs your story

Work in the UK is re-calibrating. While thousands of office workers have been able to work from home, new research from the social enterprise and flexible working consultancy Timewise has found that the voices and needs of part-time workers are getting drowned out in the hybrid work debate.

In ‘Voices from the Pandemic’, Timewise interviews a range of people who either work part-time or are looking for part-time work. They report that looking for a part-time job in today’s market is hard and describe feeling that they are no longer valued or wanted.

In separate research analysing 6 million UK job ads advertised in 2021, Timewise found that, in spite of the increase in flexible working due to the pandemic, this hasn’t been reflected in the way employers advertise jobs. Just 10 per cent of jobs offer part-time terms and just 8 per cent offer home-working.