Is it up to senior staff to set an example when it comes to being in the office?

We ask CEOs whether it's up to senior staff to coax employees back by showing their face around the office.

As we approach the four-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 lockdown, we are still negotiating what we want the post-pandemic world of work to look like. This process is happening at a societal, organisational and individual level.

A senior manager at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently lost her appeal to work from home full-time. Elizabeth Wilson took the FCA to an employment tribunal, after it rejected her application in a letter that emphasised her leadership position and highlighted the “reasonable expectation that junior colleagues would have the ability to meet senior managers in person from time to time”.

Wilson’s demands run counter to the expectation in many organisations that senior staff lead the charge on a return to more office time.