Senior women boost companies' environmental performance

Yet more evidence – if we needed it – that the appointment of more women to boards of directors boosts company performance, comes in a research paper by Hannes Wagner, associate professor of finance at Bocconi University, Milan, and colleagues from the Universities of Toronto, Utah, Alberta and Arizona.

The academics point out that institutional investors are increasingly concerned about environmental sustainability – and by the lack of action by some firms to address it. Investors argue that environmental risks have financial implications for their portfolio firms – some of which are already materialising. But many directors seem to have tin ears: the academics cite a recent KPMG survey of board members and executives in 41 countries, in which less than half the respondents believed that a focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues improves company performance.

Wagner and his co-authors hypothesised that the only way to breach this mismatch in thinking is to introduce board renewal mechanisms that better align the two sides’ interests. They used a sample of 3,293 firms from 41 countries to demonstrate that the two corporate governance mechanisms potentially powerful enough to renew board thinking are the adoption of majority voting rules and the appointment of female directors.