Should you set in-office days?

Despite several Government rallying cries, employees are not rushing back into workplaces. The number of staff in offices remains stagnant, with businesses adopting hybrid work policies rather than mandating full-time office returns - marking a historical shift on workplace culture which will impact generations.

Interestingly, we can already see two contrasting approaches to hybrid work – you have companies offering complete flexibility ("radical flexibility" as we call it) on working schedules vs. companies enforcing set days of office working.

But what are the implications of these two approaches? Here are the pros and cons of setting in-office days versus giving your employees free rein.