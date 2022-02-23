The she-cession: Why are so many women leaving the workforce?

Leaders must prioritise retaining their female talent as they draw up their post-pandemic workplace strategies to step women dropping out in droves.

It’s time to add the word “she-cession’ to the ever-growing glossary of vocabulary born out of the Covid-19 crisis.

In response to being disproporionately hit by the pandemic, women are leaving the workforce altogether at an alarming rate.

In the UK, there were 117,000 fewer women employed in October to December 2020, than the same period in the previous year. In the US, 300,000 women dropped out of the workforce in September 2021. Even at a top-level there are signs of a she-session. In the FTSE 100, the number of women in C-suite roles has decreased from 14.2% in 2020 to 13.5% in 2021.