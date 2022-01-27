"She told me I had 24 hours to make myself an expert - then left"

The leader that made me: What Rose Marley, the CEO of Co-operatives UK, learnt from a former boss about being pushed out of your comfort zone.

Before I joined Co-operatives UK, I was CEO of the social enterprise SharpFutures, which supplies diverse talent to the creative digital industries.

I had the honour to work for Sue Woodward, the former managing director of Granada Television and creative director of the Manchester Commonwealth Games.

Sue was the founder and visionary, alongside Sir Richard Leese (leader of Manchester City Council), of The Sharp Project, the creative digital hub that fuelled Greater Manchester’s digital ambition and which has resulted in tech companies such as TalkTalk relocating to the region, as well as Amazon and GCHQ setting up a significant presence in the city centre.