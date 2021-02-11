Shock: Telling staff to "stop moaning" about the pandemic won't go down well

There is a silver lining to KPMG's response to its chairman's lockdown insensitivity.

by Stephen Jones

Should one overhear Bill Michael complaining about his recent reputational nose dive, it would be hard not to turn to his own words for an adequate response. 

“Stop moaning” perhaps, or quit “playing the victim”?

KPMG’s UK chairman is under internal investigation after allegedly using both phrases in a staff conference call on Wednesday, in reference to the detrimental effects of lockdown on employees, reports the FT. He also declared unconscious bias to be "complete crap", while he was at it.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package