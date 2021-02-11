Shock: Telling staff to "stop moaning" about the pandemic won't go down well

There is a silver lining to KPMG's response to its chairman's lockdown insensitivity.

Should one overhear Bill Michael complaining about his recent reputational nose dive, it would be hard not to turn to his own words for an adequate response.

“Stop moaning” perhaps, or quit “playing the victim”?

KPMG’s UK chairman is under internal investigation after allegedly using both phrases in a staff conference call on Wednesday, in reference to the detrimental effects of lockdown on employees, reports the FT. He also declared unconscious bias to be "complete crap", while he was at it.

