Shoplifting: do you have a crisis comms plan?

When was the last time you stole? I’m not talking about a luxury handbag heist, but the smaller (albeit no less illegal) incremental gains supposedly made while conducting one’s business on the high street

Declaring only two out of three avocados at the self-checkout at the local Saino’s; tapping ‘Own Bag’ at Marks & Spencer and then sticking a proverbial two fingers up to the system while wanging your ‘Dine In for Two’ Meal Deal into a Bag for Life. Naughty.

But here is the problem. Shoplifting is on the up, and it is not just the ‘poor’ doing it. The Grocer reports that there is a wave of ‘first-time shoplifters’ who are stealing low-cost items. Food banks are running on empty, and Jack Monroe is advocating that the public should turn a blind eye if they see customers stealing staples – nappies, pasta, milk.

Activists such as Foka Wolf are being even more provocative and advocating that shoplifting should be ‘normalised’.

All of this leads to a pretty grim picture of modern Britain and its food poverty crisis and, like it or not, supermarkets and FMCG brands are on the front line. It’s already quite sad to see pieces of meat, bars of chocolate and, allegedly, now butter, eggs and salt either in plastic security cases or with security tags on them – a measure once reserved for expensive bottles of alcohol or other premium goods. Reddit is awash with Sainsbury’s trialling a new exit system where you must scan your receipt to leave the store.