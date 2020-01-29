A short note on Brexit

Like many of you, I went to sleep on the night of June 23 2016 feeling fairly certain that the Brexit referendum had swung to remain, only to wake the following morning and find that one of Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s black swans had made its nest in the living room.

Brexit has dominated our national life since. Many businesses were left unable to plan adequately for the future by the continued uncertainty about what Brexit would actually mean. This culminated in high drama in Parliament and at the ballot box. Now, in theory, we are in a position to move on, whatever that actually means.

It’s hardly necessary to point out that Brexit isn’t done, or that the uncertainty around what it will mean for the economy or individual companies hasn’t gone.