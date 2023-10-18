Show me the money: People prioritise higher salaries over purpose

"One of the defining facets of the modern economy is that we've run out of people, and this is likely to stay the same for a long time," Josh Bersin says "Every aspiration your CEO has will be constrained by people issues and the challenges of growing the company when there aren't enough people."

As a result, being able to attract, retain, and make productive, the talent you need is likely to be one of the foremost challenges businesses face in the years ahead.

In the last decade, there has been a growing appreciation for the value of purpose, with many reports suggesting that giving people meaningful work is the main route to attracting the talent you need. Is that really the case though?