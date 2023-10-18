Show me the money: People prioritise higher salaries over purpose

Despite suggestions that Covid prompted people to find meaningful work, most people still prioritise money, new research finds.

by Adi Gaskell

"One of the defining facets of the modern economy is that we've run out of people, and this is likely to stay the same for a long time," Josh Bersin says "Every aspiration your CEO has will be constrained by people issues and the challenges of growing the company when there aren't enough people."

As a result, being able to attract, retain, and make productive, the talent you need is likely to be one of the foremost challenges businesses face in the years ahead.

In the last decade, there has been a growing appreciation for the value of purpose, with many reports suggesting that giving people meaningful work is the main route to attracting the talent you need. Is that really the case though?

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today