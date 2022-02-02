How to show (non-tokenistic) support to your LGBTQ+ workers

Thinking of sending out a generic tweet? Think again, says the director of Edinburgh Pride.

by Jamie Love
Drag show

Everyone’s heard of Pride Month in June. But have you heard of LGBT History Month? The lesser-known celebration of LGBTQIA+ individuals falls in line with the abolition of Section 28, every February. 

The legislation which prohibited the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities across Britain - for example, libraries couldn’t stock LGBT books - was only abolished this side of the millennium, in 2003 in England. 

The annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, is a time to raise awareness, combat prejudice and celebrate the community. For companies celebrating LGBT employees, it’s more than just a tick-box exercise with a tweet or a generic email. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today