How to show (non-tokenistic) support to your LGBTQ+ workers

Thinking of sending out a generic tweet? Think again, says the director of Edinburgh Pride.

Everyone’s heard of Pride Month in June. But have you heard of LGBT History Month? The lesser-known celebration of LGBTQIA+ individuals falls in line with the abolition of Section 28, every February.

The legislation which prohibited the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities across Britain - for example, libraries couldn’t stock LGBT books - was only abolished this side of the millennium, in 2003 in England.

The annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, is a time to raise awareness, combat prejudice and celebrate the community. For companies celebrating LGBT employees, it’s more than just a tick-box exercise with a tweet or a generic email.