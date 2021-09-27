Side hustle discovered – now what happens?

Your suspicions have come true – your team aren’t just working for you, but are working for themselves with a side hustle too. So, what do you do about it?

If you think the majority of your staff switch on their computers each morning and are wholly committed to you and your business, perhaps it’s time to think again.

According to data by community marketplace connector, Airtasker, almost half of staff (46%) have their minds on something else as well – their side hustle.

Airtasker’s research suggests Brits are pocketing an extra £274 a week this way, creating a side hustle economy now worth a staggering £346bn per year. It supports data from the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE), which found some 320,000 employees have some form of second, background business.