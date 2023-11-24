Simon Cowell claims the five-day week is “pointless” and advises workers to ditch Fridays

Television personality Simon Cowell has offered his pointers for a good work-life balance, advising people to take Fridays off because the five-day working week is “pointless”. In an interview with The Sun, he said: “Don’t work on Fridays, because you don’t have to…I don’t think anyone should be working five days a week. It’s just pointless.” Since Covid upended working practices, offices on Fridays have been described as ‘ghost towns’ and Thursday dubbed the ‘new Friday’ as end of the week traditions are shunted forward a day to accommodate hybrid patterns.

CEO of world’s largest crypto exchange resigns as part of $4.3 billion settlement

The founder of Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, has resigned and pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws. The trading platform has also pleaded guilty to charges related to money laundering and breaching international financial sanctions and will pay more than $4.3 billion as part of a settlement – one of the largest corporate penalties in the country’s history, according to US attorney general Merrick Garland. Among other things, the Treasury Department said that the exchange allowed transactions that supported activities such as terrorism and “never filed a single suspicious activity report”. In a post on X, Zhao, who is known as ‘CZ’, said that he had “made mistakes and…must take responsibility”. He added that Richard Teng, formerly Binance’s global head of regional markets, had taken over as CEO. Zhao faces up to 18 months in prison.

Sam Altman reinstated at OpenAI after dramatic ousting

Sam Altman has been reappointed as chief executive of OpenAI after several tumultuous days for the firm. Following Altman’s abrupt firing on Friday, OpenAI president Greg Brockman quit in protest, and in a subsequent letter more than 700 employees threatened to leave unless the board resigned and the two co-founders were reinstated. The board gave scant explanation for the sacking, triggering a wave of frenzied speculation. Yesterday, Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that several staff researchers had warned the board ahead of the ouster of a powerful AI discovery that they said could threaten humanity. Alongside announcing the return of its former leader, the firm unveiled a new “initial” board that included Adam D'Angelo but not the three other directors involved in the decision to remove Altman. OpenAI’s biggest investor Microsoft – which hired Altman following his sacking – welcomed the reshuffle, with CEO Satya Nadella describing it as a “first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed and effective governance”.