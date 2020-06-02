What are Simon Roberts’ big 3 challenges at Sainsbury’s?

The grocer's new CEO has taken the realms at critical time.

When Sainsbury’s announced back in January that Simon Roberts would succeed Mike Coupe as CEO from 1 June, nobody could have predicted the seismic changes ahead. Roberts took the helm on Monday, commenting that as the lives of Sainsbury’s customers have changed in recent months, the organisation has listened and adapted.

Retail is one of the sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis. The industry is facing a watershed moment. As lockdown eases in the UK and we emerge from this period of intense transformation towards a ‘new normal’, what are Simon Roberts’ biggest challenges?

Connect with customers

Roberts, previously head of Sainsbury's retail and operations, has said he is proud of how Sainsbury’s has adapted to changing customer habits and needs.