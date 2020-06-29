A simple way of achieving work-life balance

A new study has looked into the impact of setting boundaries - and how organisational 'gatekeepers' can make or break them.

It’s hard to find a business leader who doesn’t want to improve their work-life balance. Being able to step away from the office is not only important for your own personal relationships and wellbeing, it’s also better for productivity.

The problem is that stepping away is usually easier said than done. Technology, for all the benefits it brings, is usually one of the major culprits - the beep signalling a potentially important email dropping into your inbox is pretty hard to ignore, even if you’ve settled in for the 10 o’clock news.

A soon-to-be-published study in the Journal of Organizational Behaviour has looked into the impact of technological intrusions on work-life balance and how to alleviate the effects.