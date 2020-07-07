A simple cure for impostor syndrome

Opinion: It's time to stop hero-worshipping and start figuring out what greatness looks like to you.

The Great Man is who we’re told throughout our career and lives that we should aspire to be. Regardless of gender, race or life experience, they’re the celebrated individuals that we put on a pedestal with the hope that they will guide us to success.

The likes of Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Margaret Thatcher are the alpha characters we’ve allowed to define for us what being ‘great’ means. But the myth of their supposed heroic brilliance causes us to feel trapped in their shadows, feeling like we’re never quite good enough.

With the Great Man model so deeply entrenched, we feel like we should always be striving for that bigger job, fancier title or more money. We believe that when we get these things it will mean that we ‘have it all’, like they do.