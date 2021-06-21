How simplification built organisational resilience at L’Oréal

"It was clear to me that we’d overcomplicated our work," says the cosmetics giants health and safety chief.

by Malcolm Staves

Before the Covid-19 crisis, many of us in business were engaged in a debate about simplification. 

Life at work had just become far too complicated. Our people were overwhelmed by increasing organisational complexity, information overload and a 24/7, always-on work culture. Businesses had over-engineered themselves with layer upon layer of process and policy.

Perhaps like a force of nature, this growth in the complexity of organisations was inevitable. It happened naturally and incrementally as we managers continually sought solutions for a dynamic environment. But we were giving our people too much to think about and we were stressing them out.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package