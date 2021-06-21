How simplification built organisational resilience at L’Oréal

"It was clear to me that we’d overcomplicated our work," says the cosmetics giants health and safety chief.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, many of us in business were engaged in a debate about simplification.

Life at work had just become far too complicated. Our people were overwhelmed by increasing organisational complexity, information overload and a 24/7, always-on work culture. Businesses had over-engineered themselves with layer upon layer of process and policy.

Perhaps like a force of nature, this growth in the complexity of organisations was inevitable. It happened naturally and incrementally as we managers continually sought solutions for a dynamic environment. But we were giving our people too much to think about and we were stressing them out.