What skills will business leaders of the future need?

The new year has seen commentators make a plethora of predictions about the workplace. One which startled me was that the recession might see diversity targets put on hold not because business leaders disagreed with them but because it was more preferable to play it safe. My view is completely the opposite. In such a period of uncertainty with the unprecedented challenges that confront businesses you need more diversity, and you need it at all levels.

Until very recently there has been a consensus about the educational and career background, not to mention gender, of business leaders and what marks them out as successful and the best option. Institutional investors, business school academics and executive search firms reinforced these preferred characteristics, almost subconsciously, but it's a different world now. You cannot rely on individuals who have the same history when confronted with a maelstrom of issues never experienced before.

Forty per cent of respondents in the recent PWC Global CEO survey think their organisations will no longer be economically viable in ten years’ time if it continues on its current course. They believe they will have to reinvent their businesses to survive, so if every aspect of your business is subject to a complete rethink and redesign why wouldn’t that apply to finding and hiring top management?