Slack co-founder: Why successful founders are usually failures first

"When Glitch failed it was a really harrowing experience... but it was also a useful experience," says Cal Henderson, co-founder and CTO of Slack.

When Cal Henderson and Stewart Butterfield sold Slack for $27.7 billion, it was hailed for being the second biggest software acquisition of all time. Likewise, when the entrepreneurial duo sold the photo-sharing website Flickr, to Yahoo for about $25 million in 2005, Henderson earned widespread recognition for being one of Silicon Valley’s most successful Brits at the age of only 24.

But among those roaring successes are their lesser-known failed video game ventures, Game Neverending and Glitch. The former was unable to raise money and was forced to shut down, meanwhile the latter burnt through over $10 million of venture capital before crashing. Instead of glossing over these experiences, Henderson, wants founders to know how common - and key - failure is in the path to greatness.

“Think about any large successful company, the person who started that company probably didn't only accomplish success on that journey. There have been missteps, bad years, bad decisions, or market downturns they've had to weather. Maybe this is actually their fourth company.