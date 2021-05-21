How to slow down if you're addicted to work

Overwork is killing us. In a first-of-its-kind analysis the World Health Organization has attempted to calculate the global toll that working too hard takes on health. It found that in 2016, 745,000 people died as a result of stroke and ischaemic heart disease, caused by consistently working over 55 hours a week earlier in life.

Making sure that you take some time for yourself is more important than ever. During the coronavirus pandemic, multiple studies have suggested that with the switch to mass online working, and multiple redundancies, people were working longer hours. Our stress and anxiety levels have also been higher.

Of course long hours are sometimes a necessity during busy periods; many of us also put in extra hours because we love what we do and get energy and purpose from our work. But if overwork is sustained it doesn't just risk taking a toll on our physical and mental health - our relationships with friends and family can also suffer. Here are some tips that might help.