Being smart doesn't mean you're right

Book review: Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know, by Adam Grant.

by Chris West

The smarter you are, the harder it is to change your mind, according to Adam Grant. He should know. He’s Wharton Business School’s top-rated professor, a specialist in workplace culture and author of four vastly different books, each one of which has become a New York Times’ bestseller. And in his new book, Think Again, he shows that the one thing leaders need to know in an increasingly complex and volatile world, is how to change their minds.

But this is not a reworking of the ‘test everything’ theory (see “Experimentation Works: The Surprising Power of Business experiments” by Stefan Thomke). This is about how to overcome the human instinct at work. 

Grant's skill as an author is to cloak his learning in engaging stories, swerving from the troop of American fire-fighters tackling an out-of-control forest fire who knew when to change their minds to save their lives (and their tragic comrades who didn’t) to insights on career-threatening choices and language tricks which will help you get more people to attend your events.

