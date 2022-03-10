What SMEs can do to avert the coming funding crisis

If SMEs are to survive and thrive, they need to explore different financial options and manage costs ruthlessly, says Toby Fitzherbert, Investment Director at ECI Partners, the growth-focused mid-market private equity firm

Having survived the Covid-19 pandemic, many small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are now faced with navigating the post-pandemic environment. Carefully balancing funding needs with managing rising costs will be key if these businesses are to survive and thrive. So, what do SMEs need to consider?

The funding question

The pandemic took its toll on SMEs throughout the UK, but most were able to weather the storm thanks to strong government support packages. Banks lent over £46billion to small businesses through the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, offering loans of up to £50,000 to help companies through the pandemic. In August 2020, when this effort was at its peak, net lending to SMEs grew by £2.2 billion, a 21.8% rise, the highest rate on record.

Those government support schemes are now coming to an end, including the conclusion of the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme (furlough), and the repayments from the Bounce Back Loan Scheme and Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) have begun. On top of this, British banks’ lending criteria is becoming stricter post-pandemic – particularly concerning credit impairments and adverse credit – and, with interest rates rising, many SMEs face a real funding crunch. This is especially true given the latest Omicron variant, and the government restrictions to deal with it, went without additional funding to businesses from the government.