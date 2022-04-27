SMEs overwhelmed by climate change demands

Despite their best intentions, entrepreneurs across the UK are struggling to tackle the effects of climate change within their companies

The effects of climate change have been a cause for concern for decades, but in recent years the changes happening to our planet have increased rapidly.

On almost a daily basis, reports are being published about melting ice caps, rising sea levels, temperature extremes and the ever-growing hole in the ozone layer, leading to an increased anxiety around how to curb or reverse these changes before it’s too late.

Scientists have been urging large corporations to adapt their practices to help stop climate change in its tracks, which some already have done, such as hiring a sustainability officer or reducing CO2 emissions in their supply chain.