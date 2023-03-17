Is your social media policy up to date?

Organisations need to inform their workforce of its social media policies and protect them from any potential abuse.

The recent Gary Lineker saga highlights the importance for employers to consider their social media presence and to implement an appropriate and watertight social media policy in that regard. This must amongst other things provide a blueprint as to how to deal with situations where one of the employees is targeted on social media.

The policy must contain procedures allowing the employer to protect the wellbeing of the employees. In particular, this procedure must contain a mechanism allowing the employer to:

1. Have discussions with employees in relation to any abuse they have been suffering on social media. Ensure that they are provided the opportunity and the safe space to do so.