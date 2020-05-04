It is socially irresponsible to open the office. Discuss

Many businesses are counting the days before they can get their employees back to work. If you are a clothes retailer or run a chain of salons, then the timing of your exit from lockdown is simply a matter of survival.

For companies that operate primarily out of offices, things aren’t so simple. Most leaders that I’ve spoken with have expressed satisfaction, if not astonishment, at how successfully their white collar teams have adapted to the realities of remote working.

Yet there is a divide emerging about what to do next, once the government begins its gradual, tentative easing of lockdown restrictions.