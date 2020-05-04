It is socially irresponsible to open the office. Discuss

Business decisions to exit the coronavirus lockdown will have far-reaching consequences for society.

by Adam Gale

Many businesses are counting the days before they can get their employees back to work. If you are a clothes retailer or run a chain of salons, then the timing of your exit from lockdown is simply a matter of survival.

For companies that operate primarily out of offices, things aren’t so simple. Most leaders that I’ve spoken with have expressed satisfaction, if not astonishment, at how successfully their white collar teams have adapted to the realities of remote working.

Yet there is a divide emerging about what to do next, once the government begins its gradual, tentative easing of lockdown restrictions. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £52 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT