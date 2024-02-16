Softonic CEO: ‘Having a female leader promote other female leaders has driven our success’

A 2022 study from Fortune magazine found that it would take 130 years to achieve equal pay – but Fiona Garvey, CEO of Softonic since 2010, has already managed to achieve a near-zero gender pay gap.

Growing up as the only girl in a family of boys, her first experience of gender inequality in the business world came when she worked at her father’s hardware shop in Ireland.

“When I was behind the counter serving somebody, customers would say ‘get me one of the lads’. There was an assumption that I didn’t know as much, but I was equally as good as my brothers and my dad never treated us differently.”