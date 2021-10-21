How do you solve a successor’s dilemma like Logan Roy’s?

As Succession returns to our screens, one CEO explains what lessons leaders can learn from fictional boss Logan Roy's conundrum - how to chose the right successor.

After much anticipation, the third season of the award-winning TV series Succession returned to UK screens this week. It’s become something of a must-watch show because of its larger-than-life characters and its dramatic storylines.

At the very heart of all these elements and core to the series’ lead narrative is a media tycoon’s search for his successor – and it’s for this reason that Succession makes for an interesting viewing for leaders.

Undoubtedly, the show features exaggerated examples of out-of-control executives, highly questionable cases of incompetence and malpractice, and dubious decision making. These instances are likely to prove unrelatable for many reputable leaders, boardrooms and shareholders. However, what they will find more familiar are the challenges faced when searching for a suitable successor to take-over from a departing leader.