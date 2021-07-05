Someone needs to stop Google

Investor Andrew Dixon on why it will take far more than the proposed global minimum corporation tax to level the playing field with the tech giants.

Retail and institutional investors alike love companies like Amazon and Google/Alphabet, for rather obvious reasons: the long-term returns have been staggering.

But is that because the tech titans are smarter, nimbler, more ambitious and just generally better run than everyone else, as their cheerleaders regularly argue, or is it because they benefit from unfair, anti-competitive practices?

Angel investor and ARC InterCapital founder Andrew Dixon, who's backed over 40 start-ups over the past 20 years, tends towards the latter. As he tells Management Today, the giant tech companies wield far too much power, stifling innovation and holding back new ventures, and it's up to Government to do something about it.